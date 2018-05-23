Sex worker nabbed for raping 12-year- old boy

Police in Kasungu have arrested a 40-year-old sex worker operating within Kasungu boma for sexually abusing a 12-year-old boy.

Confirming on this, Kasungu Deputy Public Relations Officer Harry Namwaza identified the suspect as Mercy Kadosa.

Namwaza said the boy approached the suspect at a certain bar where she was treating herself to some bottles of beer and asked for short time sex.

“The suspect charged the boy K2000 but the boy bargained to K1000 after which Kadosa agreed.

“After striking the agreement, the suspect took the boy to her room but some people who were drinking beer at the bar became suspicious of Kadosa leaving the place with the boy considering his tender age,” he explained

The people decided to inform the police about the situation.

Upon receiving the information police rushed to the rest house where they found the two together.

Police then arrested Kadosa and she has been charged with an offence of indulging in sexual activity with a child contrary to section 160B of the Penal Code.

Mercy Kadosa comes from Kapalamula village, Traditional Authority Kachere in Dedza district.