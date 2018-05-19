Ng`ambi, Gerald Phiri Jr begin PSL play-offs on a poor note

Having been handed a lifeline in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), Malawi national football team players Robert Ng`ambi and Gerald Phiri Junior’s South African club Platinum Stars risk demotion.

Platinum Stars went down by a goal to nil in the first match of the play-offs away to Ng`ambi`s former club Black Leopards.

Stars were relegated in South Africa`s elite league, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) having finished bottom of the 16th team table.

However, Stars have an opportunity to remain in the rainbow nation`s topflight league, having taken Ajax Cape town’s place in the premiership promotion/relegation play-offs.

The Cape Town side was found on the wrong side of the law for fielding an ineligible player, Zimbabwe`s Tendai Ndoro, in their three league matches. As a result the team was docked nine points, leaving it bottom of the table.

Ajax breached FIFA rules when it handed Ndoro a third feature in a single football league season. It is stipulated in FIFA`s provisions that a player may not appear for more than two clubs in a season. The Zimbabwean striker played a game for Orlando Pirates in August, before signing for Saudi Arabian club Al Faisaly. This means that he feature for the aforementioned two teams plus Ajax Cape Town in a season.

This left Platinum Stars 15th of the table. The Rustenburg`s side should come top of Black Leopards and Jomo Cosmos to remain in the PSL. Otherwise, the Flames duo will only escape the lower league experience if they join PSL clubs next season.