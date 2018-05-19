DPP Govt accused of trying to steal K5 billion

A Malawian analyst has raised eyebrows over the allocation of K5 billion for the procurement of a new Integrated Financial Management System (IFMIS).

In his presentation of the 2018/2019 budget on Friday, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Goodall Gondwe revealed government`s plans to purchase the new IFMIS in a quest to improve efficiency in Capital Hill`s financial activities.

Analyst Stanley Onjezani Kenani has questioned the plan, based on Malawi President Peter Mutharika`s 7th March words that government completed the procurement of the software in question.

“Dear Minister of Finance, Goodall Gondwe, Paragraph 88 in your budget presentation in parliament today reads as follows: one notable project in the 2018-2019 budget is the procurement of the new IFMIS which has been allocated at an amount of K5.0 billion.”

“President Peter Mutharika told the Malawi nation on 7 March this year that the procurement of the IFMIS has already been finalized,” reads part of Kenani`s stament posted on Facebook on Friday.

The analyst suspects that government is looking for a way to steal public financial resources through ghost procurement.

“Sir, is it really IFMIS you want to buy or you just want to steal from Malawians? Your boss says IFMIS was already bought! The procurement was finalised that’s what he told Malawians,” he questioned

In his sentiments, the analyst has quoted former budget director in the ministry of finance Paul Mphwiyo who said: “The entire Malawi government is a criminal enterprise. That is what I discovered.”

The K1.5 trillion 2018-2019 national budget has been subject to mixed reactions from the general public.