Hiking Blogger joins ‘Be More Race’

A renowned mountain hiker and blogger Kondaine Kaliwo has joined Standard Bank’s ‘Be More Race’ as a blogger for the June 9, 2018 marathon in Lilongwe.

Kaliwo is an avid hiker with a strong passion for nature, outdoors, conservation and eco-friendly tourism and who has scaled the heights of Mt Kilimanjaro and Mulanje.

Speaking in an interview, Kaliwo said as an individual he will provide information on his personal experiences and those of other runners as well as offer tips on endurance, race preparations and resilience in extreme sports. Readers can hook up with Kaliwo to learn more about the 21 km Lilongwe race through his blog https://ndimakonda.com

“Be More Race is one of the most challenging city races in Malawi to date. I have decided to challenge myself by joining to compete in the 21 km category. Although it will be my first time to participate in a half-marathon, I am not daunted,” he said.

Kaliwo said the process of preparation and actual race will be a stern test for general strength, endurance, improved breathing, balancing, body movement and other factors critical for outdoors lifestyle.

He said the “Be More Race” provides Malawians the opportunity to learn the culture of wellness and to lead healthier life styles.

“The race encourages Malawians to take an active role in sports, which has well documented health benefits. But it is also a platform to engage with family, friends and business partners. Here’s a platform for people to hone physical fitness throughout the year,” he said.

The 2018 Be More race will take place on 9 June 2018 and it will start from the Bank’s head office in City Centre and stretch out to Area 18, Mtandire, Area 49, Area 9, Area 6, Area 47, Area 10 and head back towards the City Centre and finish at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) over a distance of 21.2 kilometres.

Standard Bank has staked K1.5 million for the first prize, K900,000.00 for second prize and K550, 000.00 for the third prize in the 21.2 Km category.

The entry fee for 21km is MK17,000.00; 10km is MK 11,000.00; and 5km is MK6,000.00.

To participate individuals and organisations are encouraged to register by emailing name and race type and send to [email protected] or register online at www.bemorerace.com