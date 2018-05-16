DPP MPs endorse Mutharika

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Members of Parliament (MPs) have endorsed President Peter Mutharika as the party’s presidential candidate in the 2019 tripartite elections.

The DPP backbenchers showed their support for Mutharika at a press briefing which they conducted today at Golden Peacock in Lilongwe.

Speaking to reporters, one of the MPs Mary Navitcha said time has come that Malawians should acknowledge development programs that Mutharika has been implementing across the country without favouring any region.

Navitcha added that Mutharika has managed to stabilise the country’s economy.

She also claimed that DPP supporters in the country are prepared to vote for Mutharika considering the massive development projects that government has been implementing in their areas.

Navitcha went on to say that there are people who want to create misunderstandings and division in the party but they will not succeed.

In his remarks, chairperson for the party backbenchers Victor Mbewe said they will make sure that they speak with one voice to show how democratic the party is.

The 46 members of Parliament who attended the press briefing included Jean Kalirani, Jappie Mhango and Greselder Jeffrey.

MPs who have publicly shown their support for Vice President Chilima such as Bon Kalindo, Patricia Kaliati and Noel Masangwi were not present at the press briefing.