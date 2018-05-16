Pro-Chilima MPs will not endorse Mutharika – Kaliati

Member of Parliament (MP) for Mulanje West Patricia Kaliati says legislators who have publicly expressed support for Vice President Saulos Chiilima cannot be forced to endorse President Peter Mutharika as Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate for next year’s elections.

Kaliati, Member of Parliament for Mulanje South Bon Kalindo and Blantyre City East MP Noel Masangwi are some of the DPP MPs who want Mutharika to resign after his first term to pave way for Vice President Saulos Chilima.

The three have already endorsed Chilima as the party’s torchbearer in next year’s elections.

According to Kaliati, they were called to Sanjika Palace where they were told to endorse Mutharika but they refused.

Reports show that Kaliati, Masangwi and Kalindo met former Mutharika aide Ben Phiri, Paramount Chief Ngongoliwa and legislator Leston Mulli at Sanjika Palace where the pro-Chilima MPs were told to endorse Mutharika.

There were reports that the three MPs agreed to endorse Mutharika, something Kaliati has dismissed.

“We didn’t agree to whatever people are talking about. I think it’s just propaganda,” said Kaliati in a recorded message shared on WhatsApp.

She further said that during the meeting they were told to conduct a press briefing to denounce Chilima and endorse Mutharika but the three legislators refused.

“We said we cannot do that, if you want to kill us, kill us here but we cannot do that,” said Kaliati.

“Were very strong as if were not at State House.”