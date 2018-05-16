Ministry of Health partners “Be More” race

Ministry of Health has partnered Standard Bank’s ‘Be More Race’ scheduled for June 9, 2018 in Lilongwe.

Announcing the partnership Head of Non-Communicable Diseases & Mental Health Dr Kaponda Masiye said Be More race addresses one of the causes of non-communicable diseases which is lack of physical exercises.

“We encourage people to do physical exercises so we have partnered with Be More Race because we know that this is addressing one of the four modifiable risk factors that are responsible for non-communicable diseases and doing physical exercises is like addressing one of those risk factor that’s it why we say let’s be together with Standard Bank so that people should have the habit of doing physical exercise,” said Masiye.

Masiye said the ministry is coming into the race to create awareness on the importance of physical fitness in prevention of Non-Communicable diseases such as Hypertension

“The role we are playing is just awareness because we know that as a ministry our job is to make people know what is supposed to be done. We are telling people that when you exercise do this kind of races we are reducing the risk factors of non-communicable diseases as a result, government will not waste resources in managing these diseases because we would have prevented these diseases with these exercises,” he said.

Standard Bank Head of Marketing & Communications Thoko Unyolo welcomed the partnership saying it complements Be More race of promoting health and wellness.

‘Be More” race aims to become a platform by the Bank to create partnerships with customers, families and community with the goal of promoting health, wellness , giving back to the community and driving financial services product awareness in society so this partnership is timely,” said Unyolo.

The second edition of Be More race will be held on 9 June 2018 and will start from the Bank’s head office in City Centre and stretch out to Area 18, Mtandire, Area 49, Area 9, Area 6, Area 47, Area 10 before returning to the City Centre at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC). The total distance is 21.2 kilometres.

In terms of prize money, Standard Bank has staked a total of K2.9 million split into K1.5 million for the first prize, K900, 000 for second prize and K550, 000 for the third prize in 21.2 Km category.

The entry fee for the race is 21 Km MK17, 000, 10 km MK 11,000 and 5 km MK6, 000

To participate individuals and organisations are encouraged to register by emailing name and race type and send to [email protected] or register online at www.bemorerace.com