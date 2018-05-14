Amiable Largesse bails out needy students

A youth led charitable organization has bailed out needy students at Balaka Secondary School.

The organization, Amiable Largesse, has paid tuition fees amounting to MK250,000 which will cater for five needy students to ensure that their academic endeavours are not affected due to lack of money.

One of the students Sinthani Kalekwa dreams of working as a journalist. However, her dream seemed almost impossible due to a number of challenges she has been facing since the demise of her parents in 2013.

“Life has been extremely hard since the passing on of my parents. I am currently staying with my aunt who plies a second hand clothes business, she finds it difficult to provide for the family,” Kalekwa explained.

The 13 year old Form One girl was constantly sent back from school after a local non-governmental organization which was supporting her on a bursary scheme abandoned her citing unavailability of funds as the reason.

A visibly ecstatic person, she could not hide her excitement for the shot in her arms.

“My dream has been revived as I will now be able to concentrate on my studies without the fear of being sent back home for lack of fees,” she narrated.

Headteacher for the school Lameck Likoswe applauded the organization for the support and urged other alumnus to follow suit.

“The donation has come at a right time and surely, it will go a long way in addressing some of the challenges the students have been facing in their academic pursuit,” he said.

Likoswe further called on the corporate world to support the school as it is facing numerous challenges since it is a special needs centre.

Taking his turn, national coordinator for the organization Schizzo Thomson stressed on the need for youths to take a pro-active role in charitable initiatives.

He divulged that the organization has plans in the pipeline to double the number of beneficiaries at the school.

Thomson further said they will soon embark on a project that will see the whole country benefiting.

Amiable Largesse is a non-profit youth charitable organization with a network of over 100 alumnus of Balaka Secondary School 2010 cohort.