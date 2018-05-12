70 year-old man rapes granddaughter

Police in Nkhata Bay are hunting for a 70 year-old man who raped his four-year-old granddaughter on several occasions.

The man has been identified as Lweka Banda.

Banda went on the run on Monday after the girl reported to her mother that the grandfather had been sexually abusing her.

The girl told her mother that the rapist lied to her that she would die together with her mother if she reported the issue to anyone.

“To confirm that the girl was defiled, the victim’s mother checked her daughter’s private parts upon which she noted some wounds,” said police said.

A medical report from Nkhata Bay District Hospital showed that the girl was indeed sexually abused on several occasions.

Speaking to the local media, Nkhata Bay Police spokesperson Cecelia Mfune said the law enforcers are working with community policing forums in order to arrest the suspect.

“When we went to the suspect’s house Tuesday night, we only found his son who told us that Banda had just left the house leaving his mobile phone behind,” said Mfune.

Banda hails from Kampalu Village in the area of Traditional Authority Timbiri in Nkhata Bay district