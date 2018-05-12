Boxing returns to Mzuzu

The first boxing fight of 2018 in Mzuzu will be held this weekend when Felix Mwamaso takes on Yahaya Mwayipopa.

The boxing match which has been organised by Mwamlima Boxing Promotion will take place at Obrigado Leisure Park on Sunday.

Speaking to Malawi24, managing Director of Mwamlima Boxing Promotion Willard Bagdad Mwamlima said boxing fans in the city should expect more fights this year.

“The 2018 boxing season is finally here and a lot of boxers are prepared but let’s start with Mwamaso and Mwayipopa,” Mwamlima said.

In an interview, the two boxers promised to give an entertaining bout that will last several rounds.

“I am ready to knock put Felix in the sixth round, come and witness,” said Mwayipopa.

On his part, Mwamaso said his opponent should expect to lose since he has waged war with the wrong fighter.

“This boy should come with mourners because he is playing with someone who is likely to obliterate him,” Mwamaso said.