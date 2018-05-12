Chaima angry over Flames omission

Former Nyasa Big Bullets goalkeeper Owen Chaima has said he is finding it difficult to understand why Flames coach Ronny van Geneugden has overlooked him for the Flames provisional COSAFA squad.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) on Wednesday released the Flames provisional squad ahead of COSAFA tournament in South Africa.

The squad has once again not included Chaima who plays in Tanzania.

Portugal based Richard Mbulu, Daliso Sailesi from Lusaka Dynamos, South Africa based Robin Ngalande and Mozambique based John Banda and Chawanagwa Kaonga are the only foreign based players who have been called up.

Van Geneugden told the local media that the five were the only foreign based players available for selection since they indicated their interest to be invited.

But Chaima who plays for Mbeya City in Tanzania and is yet to earn a Flames call-up under Van Geneugden has questioned methods used by the coach to select players for the Flames squad.

Chaima believes he is good enough to play for the Flames and doesn’t know why RVG has always overlooked him for national team duties.

“What performance do they want from players? Since I came here (Tanzania) I have been in a massive form, am not sure if they follow our league or not but anybody who follows our league knows what am talking about.

“This season I have won eight man of the match awards and I have eleven clean sheets so far, last season I was among the three best goalkeepers in Tanzanian league, this shows that my performance is good, and I don’t understand why I am being rejected,” he said.

Chaima however said he doesn’t have any grudges against the Flames and the coach and he wants the team to do well at the COSAFA tournament.

“My job is to play football and that’s what am doing here, for me that is normal in football, I always wish the players selected all the best, if they win the cup they will bring pride to all of us, so I am wishing all the best to the Flames, I am not a hater, may be my time is yet to come,” he said.