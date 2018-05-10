Court vacates injunction against MCP

The Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal has vacated an injunction which Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Secretary General Gustave Kaliwo obtained stopping the party from organising a convention.

Kaliwo together with Vice President Richard Msowoya, Director of International Relations Tony Kandiero, Spokesperson Jessie Kabwila and First Deputy Secretary General Chatonda Kaunda took the injunction on Tuesday which also restrained the party from suspending them.

The MCP applied for the injunction to be vacated and today the Supreme Court has granted a stay of execution of the injunction order, allowing the party to no longer obey Kaliwo’s injunction.

“It is hereby ordered that the interlocutory injunction granted herein by the Honourable Justice Tembo in the court below dated 8th May be and is hereby stayed pending the hearing of the inter partes application for the stay.,” says the stay of execution.

The inter partes hearing is set for 17th May before Justice Kapanda in Lilongwe.

The court’s decision comes a day after MCP reinstated the five members who were suspended earlier this year.

It also follows Kaliwo’s refusal to vacate the injunction despite the five’s suspension being reversed