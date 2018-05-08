Fatigue worries KB coach ahead of Civil clash

Kamuzu Barracks (KB) Coach Temwa Msuku says he fears that fatigue may affect his side as they take on Civil Sporting Club in the TNM Super League on Wednesday afternoon at Civo Stadium.

Last weekend, the Malawi Defence Force side had two assignments in the Southern Region against Azam Tigers and fellow soldiers Red Lions.

Msuku told Malawi24 that they have only had 48 hours to rest and prepare hence they are expecting a tough match.

“We are expecting that it will be a difficult match considering that we were in the south where we did well and that fixtures haven’t been on our side because of the fatigue.

“We have had only a day to prepare for this match and we have prepared that we should win though we know that it’s a derby when meeting them and is always tougher,” Msuku said.

Meanwhile, the Soldiers have received the boost of Diof Simaone who has recovered from his injury and is expected to feature during Wednesday’s match.

On his part Civil, Sporting Club’s team manager Gabriel Chirwa said they have put aside Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Silver Strikers in Airtel Top 8 first leg as they are focusing on collecting maximum points from KB’s match.

“That was a different match and the KB one is also different. We have advised our boys that they should forget the past and concentrate on what is coming ahead.

“As you know we have played three matches and we have failed to get all the nine points and instead we have collected only seven which is giving us courage,” Chirwa said in an interview.

Presently, Civil Sporting Club are sixth from the top on the log, four points adrift of league leaders Azam Tigers who have got 11 points while the Soldiers are on seventh position level on points with Civil who have got a better goal difference.