Simkonda eyeing Super League golden boot

Moyale Barracks striker Gasten Simkonda has revealed that he is targeting the Super League golden boot award this season.

The player has scored two goals in the three games his side has played so far and he hopes to continue scoring goals throughout the season.

“I once won the golden boot award and now it’s time to repeat that feat,” he said.

“I have managed to score two goals in three games and I am confident I will continue scoring,” he said

Simkonda missed the 2017 season after suffering injuries during a road accident and has only returned to action recently.

He won the golden boot award in the 2015 season when he also received his first Flames call-up.