Crocodile kills 28-year-old man

A crocodile has killed a 29-year-old man identified as Henry Kasinja in Dwangwa.

According to Nkhunga police spokesperson Ignatius Esau, the incident occurred on Sunday when Kasinja and his friends went to Malawilira River for fishing.

“In the act of fishing, a crocodile attacked him by the hand and later submerged him into the water,” Esau said.

Kasinja’s friends tried to rescue him but failed. A search was constituted and on Tuesday his body was found floating dead in the same river with the right hand eaten up.

Police and medical personnel visited the scene of the incident and an autopsy revealed that the deceased who hailed from Magwalangwa village in the area of Traditional Authority Wimbe in Kasungu district died due to suffocation and severe loss of blood secondary to deep cut wound.

Meanwhile, Police have advised people in the area to avoid washing, bathing or even fishing in rivers that harbours crocodiles.