Devotion: Make yourself free by knowledge

Luke 4:18 “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me; he has anointed me to tell the good news to the poor. He has sent me to announce release to the prisoners and recovery of sight to the blind, to set oppressed people free.”

The scripture above and other scriptures show us that Jesus came to set us free. He indeed did it by dying on the cross and resurrecting and we were set free.Joh 8:36 “So if the Son sets you free, you will be free indeed!”

However to be set free and to be made free are two different things. You can be set free but may not be made free. For example during celebrations, the President set prisoners free. However the prisoners are not made free immediately. There may be days between the date they are set free and the date they are actually made free by taken out of the prison.

Other prisoners may be on presidential list but Prison warders may not make them free. The warder may not let them out of prison either deliberately or not deliberately and such prisoners may be complaining in prison, crying, looking for the day they will be let out of prison. They are set free by the president but are not yet made free by the warder.

Now such a prisoner just needs knowledge that his name was on the list of those that have been pardoned. He will then make his way to the warder. The warder will not resist him because his freedom was given by a higher power. He doesn’t need to beg but to demand his freedom by his own mouth because it was already given by a higher power.

Immediately he demands, he will be made free. His freedom has been made because of knowledge. As long as he doesn’t know he will be a prisoner set free but not yet made free. This is why Jesus said in John 8:32 KJV* “And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”

He made us free but the enemy can take advantage of lack of knowledge to keep some Christians in bondage.

Jesus set us free in different areas, we were set free from the devil, wrong mindset, from sin, from sickness, poverty and all undesirable thing.

However as long as you don’t have knowledge, you can still be in bondage in these things. The day that you will have knowledge, you will know exactly how to make yourself free from all these. You will demand your freedom and none of them will resist you.

Isa 5:13 KJV* “Therefore my people are gone into captivity, because they have no knowledge.” Any area where you havent made yourself free, find the knowledge and scriptures and mediate on them, speak the scriptures, do the Word until the Word become a reality and you will make yourself free. Nothing can withstand you when you have knowledge.

In Proverbs 11:9…“but the righteous will be delivered through knowledge.” What you dont know, you are in the dark about it and you are not yet made free.

Until you have knowledge, you can deliver yourself even without any preacher praying for you. You can demand your freedom by your mouth and nobody will resist it because it was already given by a higher power Jesus the Redeemer.

You are already free, never beg for freedom, demand your freedom because its yours and yours forever.

Confession

I am a free person through the Knowledge of the Word. Jesus came to set me free and I am free indeed. Nobody can take away the freedom that was granted to me. I am delivered through the Word.In Jesus Name. Amen

Miracle Healing and Impartation goes to Pretoria RSA on 28th April, whole night. +265999426247