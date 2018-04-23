Man drowns at friend’s birthday party

A 22-year-old man drowned in a swimming pool at his friend’s birthday party in Lilongwe on Saturday.

Police have identified the man as Shamm Chitibu who drowned in a swimming pool at Kortarsia Lodge in the city.

According to Lilongwe Police Spokesperson Kingsly Dandaula, the man’s father Isaac Chitibu told police that his son and 19 other people were at the lodge to celebrate the 19th birthday of their friend, Aubrey Phiri.

During the party, the group was at the swimming pool and after swimming, they went to the cake table which was two meters away from the swimming pool.

However, Shamm remained in the swimming pool and his friends did not notice that he was not among them.

“Later, one of his friends went back to the pool and he found Shamm unconscious in the pool,” said Dandaula.

The friends rescued him and rushed him to Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) and where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Postmortem was conducted and the result showed death was due to suffocation.

The deceased hails from Mmanja Village in the Area of Traditional Authority Ganya in Ntcheu