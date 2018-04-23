Woman charged with murder after husband dies of cardiac arrest

A woman has been charged with the murder of her husband who died of cardiac arrest last week.

Mponela Police spokesperson Kondwani Kandiado identified the woman as Reginart Machilika and her 44-year-old husband as White Matiyasi.

According to Kandiado, Matiyasi died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday following a quarrel he picked with his second wife Machilika over hair chemicals.

The man had two wives and on Wednesday he gave the first wife K700 to buy hair chemicals.

The second wife who is the suspect also asked for money for hair chemicals but Matiyasi refused to give her.

He told the woman to use the money she realised from tobacco sales as she had not informed him about the sales.

This culminated into a fierce fight between the two and following the anger, the man collapsed and was rushed to Mponela Rural Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Soon after the incident, the woman fled away to her home village of Pemba in the same district but was arrested by Mponela Police a day later.

Postmortem conducted at Kamuzu Central Hospital revealed that the man died of Pericardial Effusion which led to Cardiac Arrest.

The woman Reginart Machilika hails from Pemba village in the area of Traditional Authority Msakambewa in Dowa.

She will appear before court soon to answer murder charges contrary to section 215(c) of the penal code.