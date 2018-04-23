Joyce Banda returning to Malawi this weekend

East West home is best they say and Malawi’s former President Joyce Banda is going to be a new evidence to this.

Banda who left Malawi just after losing the 2014 elections is coming home this weekend, Malawi24 has learnt.

According to a statement issued by her spokesperson Andekucha Chanthunya, Banda will arrive in Malawi on Saturday, 28 April 2018 through Chileka International airport at noon.

“Banda will be returning to Malawi on Saturday, April 28, 2018 after her successful official engagements in the United States of America (USA), South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa, among others.”

The cashgate scandal could be one of the main reasons the Banda regime lost popularity and with it the presidency in the elections.

An audit report prepared by Pricewaterhousecoopers (PwC) revealed that MK553.3 billion remains unaccounted for in the period that Banda was in power, between 2012 and 2014. This amounts to 95 percent of the MK0.5 trillion (MK577.2 billion), which is the total sum of all the stolen public funds from 2009 to 2014.

She has a warrant of arrest on her head over her alleged involvement in the massive looting of public resources dubbed cashgate, during her tenure of office. She left the country having surrendered her presidency to Democratic Progressive Party’s Peter Mutharika in 2014.

Since her departure, she has been a wanted person as some people suspect her of having had a hand in the corruption scandal.