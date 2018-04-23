DPP welcomes MP Malani Mtonga

Member of Parliament (MP) for Karonga South Malani Mtonga on Sunday officially joined the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

During a rally at Hara Primary School in the district, DPP Secretary General Greselder Jeffrey welcomed Mtonga who recently dumped the opposition People’s Party (PP).

In her remarks at the rally, Jeffrey hailed Mtonga for choosing the DPP saying he will in turn be awarded with development projects in his area.

“A clever MP supports the ruling party not to enrich him/herself but to develop the area,” said Jeffrey.

She added that Mtonga’s move shows that the ruling party is still strong in various parts of the country.

Jeffrey then urged Karonga South constituents to support President Peter Mutharika as the party’s candidate in the 2019 elections.

Mtonga who has joined the DPP together with other constituency officials said he was advised by chiefs and constituents to join the DPP.

“I followed what my chiefs and constituents want. DPP has really changed this constituency in terms of development. For instance, many areas have access to good health services, education, road network as well as electricity,” he said.