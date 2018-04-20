Junior Flames player Abel Mwakilama dead

Just months after joining Sporting Clube Esmoriz of Portugal, Junior Flames striker Abel Mwakilama is no more.

According to information at hand, the Flames under 20 forward died on Friday after a short illness.

His friend, Richard Mbulu, confirmed the sad news saying Mwakilama who played for the Junior Flames a fortnight ago, might have succumbed to cerebral malaria.

Team manager for the Malawi National team also confirmed about the development.

“I can confirm of the sad news. I spoke with Richard Mbulu and his agent in Mozambique,” he said.

Mwakilama joined Clube de Esmoriz in January from Chitipa United where he made his name before helping the team earn promotion the team into the top flight league in 2017.