Devotion: Be Strong

Joshua 1:7. “Only be you strong and very courageous, that you may observe to do according to all the law, which Moses my servant commanded you: turn not from it to the right hand or to the left, that you may prosper wherever you go.”

In the opening scripture God tells Joshua to be strong and courageous not in battles but in observing the law. In doing the Word of God. This means its possible to be weak in doing the Word especially when there are alternatives. Weakness would come when the alternative to the Word looks more convenient than the Word.

Joshua was a New leader and common thing among new leaders is an inflow of advices from all corners which would make them lose focus on God.Most of the advice are alternatives to the Word.

The word strong above is the Hebrew word chazaq and it means to be strong or rigid. That is why the above scripture says turn not from it to the right hand or to the left. This is an indication of something that is not flexible.

In doing the Word there is no flexibility. Flexibility means being convenient.As observed above most alternatives look flexible. All people who were flexible in the Word missed God. Naaman the leper wanted flexibility in the Word.He would have missed his miracle.

He was told to wash in river Jordan but he wanted convenient rivers in his home area.2 Kin 5:10-12 ” Elisha sent out a messenger who told him, “Go and wash seven times in the Jordan; your skin will be restored and you will be healed.”

Naaman went away angry. He said, “Look, I thought for sure he would come out, stand there, invoke the name of the Lord his God, wave his hand over the area, and cure the skin disease. The rivers of Damascus, the Abana and Pharpar, are better than any of the waters of Israel! Could I not wash in them and be healed?” So he turned around and went away angry. ”

Absalom also had the same experience. He wasn’t strong in following the Word. He looked to the left and right seeking advice that were convenient to Him not conforming to the Word and he lost.2 Sam 17:4-6 “This seemed like a good idea to Absalom and to all the leaders of Israel.

But Absalom said, “Call for Hushai the Arkite, and let’s hear what he has to say.” So Hushai came to Absalom. Absalom said to him, “Here is what Ahithophel has advised. Should we follow his advice? If not, what would you recommend?”

Things of God need strength and rigidity. We do as per His instructions not per our convenience. Be strong in His Word. Don’t seek alternative convenient means from the left or right.

Additional scripture: 2 Tim 4:2-5 ” Preach the message, be ready whether it is convenient or not, reprove, rebuke, exhort with complete patience and instruction. For there will be a time when people will not tolerate sound teaching.

Instead, following their own desires, they will accumulate teachers for themselves, because they have an insatiable curiosity to hear new things. And they will turn away from hearing the truth, but on the other hand they will turn aside to myths.

You, however, be self-controlled in all things, endure hardship, do an evangelist’s work, fulfill your ministry.”

Confession

I am strong and rigid in the Word. I do per His Word not out of my convenience. I will never miss His instructions in my life. In Jesus Name. Amen

