Karonga floods kill three

Three people have died following floods which hit Karonga last week.

According to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs, the ongoing assessment following the floods indicate that three people have been killed and that 818 households (approximately 4499 people) have been affected.

Three children also sustained injuries as a result of collapsed houses but received timely medical attention and are back on their feet.

Addressing people affected by the floods on Wednesday, Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima who is also minister of disaster, management affairs said Malawi President Arthur Peter Mutharika was deeply saddened by the deaths.

He said that the presidency has since condoled the bereaved families and has promised the affected households that government will employ all measures to ensure that they get the much needed assistance.

“His Excellency the President delegated me to come and condole the bereaved families. He is also assuring you that we have adequate relief items which will be provided to all the affected households,” said Chilima.

The vice president through the Karonga District Council, provided K100, 000 to each of the bereaved families.

Chilima, who visited Kasantha and Kapolo areas and the damaged Changwina Bridge which connects Katumbi and Mulindafwa Villages in T/A Kilipula, hailed concerted efforts by various stakeholders in comforting the affected families through the provision of tents and foodstuffs.

“Your efforts have helped to save a number of lives, let us continue to work together as a people, your heroic efforts signifies the love and care you have for one another,” said Chilima.

According to Karonga District Council, 568 families have been affected by floods in T/A Kilipula alone whereas 253 and 35 have been affected in T/As Wasambo and Werang’ombe respectively.

Four camps have been set for 3570 displaced families at Yalero, Mwenewisi, Kapolo and Kasantha Villages.

The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) has since provided relief items to 750 of the 818 households.