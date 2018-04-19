Mutharika reaffirms commitment to fight malaria

President Peter Mutharika has made a commitment to step up efforts in fighting malaria so that the country is free of the disease by 2030.

Mutharika made the commitment on Wednesday at the Malaria Summit in London which was held under the theme ‘Ready to Beat Malaria’.

In his speech, Mutharika told delegates of the malaria situation in Malawi.

The Malawi president said though Malawi has employed a number of interventions to reduce malaria, there are gaps which need filling to ensure the country ends malaria by 2030.

He said Malawi has a five year strategic plan which it is implementing to ensure that the country reduces malaria by 2022 or earlier.

Mutharika then called for increased global financing to least developed countries to help families in such countries develop capacities to fight the disease.

Other leaders who spoke at the summit include Prince Charles of Wales, business tycoon Bill Gates and presidents of Kenya, Gambia, Mozambique and Ghana.

The delegates described malaria as a disease that has implications on the economy of any country as it impacts on people’s health, thereby reducing their participation in economic development of their respective countries.

According to leaders at the summit, 25 percent of the world’s population under the age of 24 years are under threat of malaria.

Mutharika is in London for the 2018 Commonwealth Head of Government meetings and is fulfilling a number of engagements, including participating in different forums.