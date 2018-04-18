TNM Mpamba gets more agility after system upgrade

Both customers and agents of TNM Plc’s mobile money, Mpamba say the service has become faster and stable following a recent upgrade.

Speaking in random interviews across the country, the consumers hailed the recent upgrades which, have eliminated any delays, hanging of funds and also provide customer authentication details.

“I am very pleased to notice that Mpamba is now faster, agile and steady following the recent upgrades. I would like to thank TNM for acting on the feedback we have been giving them on Mpamba,” said Hendrix Napolo a Mpamba agent at Nandos in Blantyre.

Another Mpamba agent Julliet Ganala said the new system is more user friendly in the sense that the customer initiates the transactions.

“The Mpamba platform has improved because now it is a customer that initiates the transaction unlike in the past where an agent had to trigger the process. It feels better and more user friendly and not complicated process to cash in or cash out,” said Ganala.

Enock Kawawa, a customer said the upgrades have improved user experience with Mpamba.

“It has simply become better, more efficient and reliable,” said Enock Kawawa from Chirimba market in Blantyre.

Confirming the developments, Acting Chief Executive Officer Eric Valentine said TNM Plc completed the upgrades on February 4, 2018, ushering a new era of mobile money and other financial services on the platform.

Valentine said the new system is in line with TNM’s goal to invest significantly towards improving its capacities by offering customers relevant, up-to-date technology that creates more exciting possibilities for them. This is part of TNM’s contribution towards achieving financial inclusion in Malawi.

“A new chapter for TNM Mpamba has opened. The future looks exciting, as Mpamba now has improved capabilities. Recent investments in upgrades of Mpamba as well as the 4.5G Internet service underscore our commitment to apply mobile telephony and ICT as tools to catalyse economic development for the country,” he said.

Valentine said the new system is being ushered in as part of TNM’s quest to deliver superior services in line with advancement in mobile transaction technology.

“The new system provides a standard that will significantly improve the way we serve our customers and also improve their experience when they transact with our mobile money platform, Mpamba. It will make the system more personal, flexible and swift as we continue to deliver tailor made products and services,” he said.

He said the upgrade represents a planning and investment aimed at delivering an exciting, superior customer experience.

“This upgrade of our mobile money service gives our customer’s access to a reliable, stable and efficient money transfer system. The system will give us a platform to introduce innovative products that will aggressively drive financial inclusion in this market,” added Acting CEO

Among the things that have changed due to the upgrade include the Mpamba pin that has changed from the current 5 digits to 4 digits, customer will now initiate the process of cashing out by simply using the Agent code displayed at the Agents counter/ premises and customers will be now able to add or remove customer numbers that they frequently transact with as beneficiaries of sender.

To do a pin reset customers need to dial *444#, enter 1 to change pin,,,, enter system generated pin, enter new pin, confirm new pin, select language, customer confirms language, customer is then successfully registered and gets a transaction SMS.