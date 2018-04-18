Evidence corners nurse in rape case

A court in Mulanje district has ruled that a nurse, who is being accused of raping a patient, has a case to answer.

The health worker Arthur Chiukira was reported to have raped a woman at Chinyama health centre in Mulanje to enhance her labour.

Following his arrest, the suspect pleaded not guilty to the charge of rape.

However, first grade magistrate court in Mulanje has ruled that Chiukira has a case to answer.

First grade magistrate Smart Maruwasa on Tuesday ruled that Chiukira must answer rape charges levelled against him.

The suspect who is currently on bail is to appear before the court on 30th April for the start of the trial.