Inkosi M’mbelwa tells Livingstonia Synod to leave Mzimba

Inkosi ya Makosi M’mbelwa has told the CCAP Livingstonia Synod to accept polygamy and beer or leave the district.

The chief attacked the church on Tuesday during the installation of Inkosi Mzukuzuku at Ephangweni headquarter in Mzimba.

He said the church forces people to abandon their culture by barring them from drinking beer and marrying two wives yet the church already found the people doing these things.

“I, M’mbelwa today I am telling them that if they cannot afford to accommodate us let them move from the area since there are a lot of churches out there and we are free to join them according to our choice, lucky enough there is one God,” said Inkosi M’mbelwa.

He also condemned the church for its habit of refusing to conduct funeral ceremonies of polygamists.

“Today they are here to bless our chief, but once the same chief dies, the same CCAP says no we cannot come since the chief was a drunkard, the chief married two wives,” said M’mbelwa.

After M’mbelwa’s remarks, CCAP Livingstonia Synod pastors left the venue before end of the function.

Before M’mbelwa spoke, General Secretary of the CCAP Livingstonia Synod Levi Nyondo told the chief not to stop going to church and to always praise God.