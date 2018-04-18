Blessings Tembo’s Silver return awaits management approval

Silver Strikers management will soon meet to decide on prodigal son Blessing Tembo’s likely return to the club.

Tembo dumped the club last December at the expiry of his contract, to join TNM Super League defending champions Be Forward Wanderers.

But on Tuesday last week, the former Silver skipper made a u- turn, terminating his Wanderers deal after the club failed to meet some contractual obligations.

Later on the same day, the midfielder announced his intention to re-join the bankers.

A week down the line, Tembo’s wish has not come to pass yet as it awaits management’s nod.

“Last week he wrote us a letter expressing his interest to return to the club. In the letter, he apologised for his unceremonious departure and asked for forgiveness,” said Silver general secretary Thabo Nyirenda.

“But his return hinges on the approval by our board of trustees, executive committee and technical panel. We will all sit down to decide whether we should welcome him back or not.”

Nyirenda however revealed that from a personal perspective, he would love to have the former captain back at the Area 47 outfit.

The Silver general secretary then admitted that Tembo’s controversial saga will provide lessons to other players on how to handle interests from other clubs.

“The rest of our boys have learnt a lesson that all that glitters is not gold. Blessings was hoodwinked into joining Wanderers only to regret few months later.”

Nyirenda further stated that Tembo’s transfer was a case of a player with a bad manager, something other football players ought to learn.

“Players should tread carefully when picking managers, because some of these managers need managers themselves,” concluded Nyirenda.