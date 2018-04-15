Nchalo hold Moyale

Nchalo United on Sunday continued their good start to the season when they drew 1-1 with Moyale Barracks at Mzuzu Stadium.

The Soldiers started well and in the 7th minute they were awarded a free kick. Gasten Simkonda scored from the free kick to give the soldiers the lead.

In the 17th minute, Moyale’s Victor Mwale handled the ball in the box and the referee pointed to the spot.

However, former Flames goalkeeper McDonald Harawa saved Onesimus Mbendela’s spot kick to keep Moyale’s lead.

But Nchalo managed to equalise before the end of the first half through Ian Banda.

The game ended 1-1 and Nchalo left the Northern Region with a point following Saturday’s win over Mzuni. They were deducted the first three points for their involvement in a match fixing scandal.

Nchalo coach Charles Manda said they deserved to win the game but they were still happy with a point.

“We are in the league not to donate points but to collect points, we saw where we can polish up when we go back to the drawing board,” said Manda.

On his part, head coach for Moyale Barracks Charles Kamanga also accused the referee of frustrating his side.

“We played well but the referee frustrated us and our players became confused. Anyway, this is our first game, we have many games ahead and we are going to do better,” Kamanga said.