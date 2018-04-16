Devotion: Despise the shame

Hebrews 12 : 2 ” looking to Jesus, the founder and perfecter of our faith, who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is seated at the right hand of the throne of God.”

One of the things we learned from the Passover is that Jesus despised shame and had to endure the cross to fulfill His mission in this world of saving sinners.

It was a shameful thing to be beaten by sinners and be crucified on the cross. At some point the disciples run away from Him and Peter rejected Him because they didn’t want to be associated with such a man who was regarded as a criminal.

This is same for everybody who wants to achieve in life. As you move in your vision in life be ready to endure shame, be ready to be despised,and be ready to lose some friends and companions.

When you are starting in your walk of life, you get those who look down on what you are doing and feel ashamed of you and your ideas.

They may include even those you thought could help you on your dreams. They reject you and don’t want to be associated with you. But don’t worry and don’t give up.

Others don’t want to join you because they believe you are too small for them. They don’t want to be associated with your SMALL ideas because they are TOO BIG. Don’t worry with them.

Move ahead. Don’t despise and don’t allow others to despise your beginning and your young stage of your idea.

1 Timothy 4 : 12 ” Don’t let anyone look down on you because you are young, but set an example for the believers in speech, in life, in love, in faith and in purity.”

Your beginning may be small but your end will be great.

Job 8 : 7 ” And though your beginning was small, your latter days will be very great.”

In the Kingdom we may start small but we grow and get big. Therefore never give up and overlook all the shameful words or actions that people may shower on your life because they don’t understand your vision or where you are going.

Remember there is a thin line between a stupid person and a great person. What people call stupid, when t works and you achieve results, same people will call you great.

Additional scripture:Mark 4 : 30-32 ” And he said, “With what can we compare the kingdom of God, or what parable shall we use for it?

It is like a grain of mustard seed, which, when sown on the ground, is the smallest of all the seeds on earth, yet when it is sown it grows up and becomes larger than all the garden plants and puts out large branches, so that the birds of the air can make nests in its shade.”

Confession: I am still moving to fulfil my vision. I despise shame and I endure till I get the results. In Jesus Name.Amen.

