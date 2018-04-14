MIJ to introduce degree programme next year

The Malawi Institute of Journalism (MIJ) has disclosed plans to introduce a degree program in 2019.

This was revealed yesterday during the college`s 22nd congregation at Comesa Hall in Blantyre. Talking to the media, Chief Executive Officer of MIJ Anthony Phanga said the college is marching towards the development.

“We are going to launch degree program somewhere in 2019, right now we are at an advanced stage in terms of doing consultations in the way we are going to construct the curriculum for the degree program,” he said

This echoed the call made by Minister of Information and Communications Technology Nicholas Dausi in his speech during the graduation.

A total of 563 undergraduates were given diplomas and certificates in Journalism. The graduating students included 317 females and 246 males.

MIJ has trained a lot of media practitioners, being the first training institution for journalists in the country. It is believed, the introduction of degree program will enhance its prowess in shaping media personnel in Malawi.