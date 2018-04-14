Malawi told to learn from Zambia on ‘tasiya … kutchire’ billboards

Malawians have called on government to borrow a leaf from Zambia by ordering the removal of free open defecation zone billboards.

A letter which was widely shared by Malawians on social media on Friday shows that Zambian authorities have directed that the billboards should be brought down.

According to a Zambian government official who authored the letter, the billboards which are erected with support from UNICEF are dehumanizing.

In Malawi, similar billboards written in Chichewa or English can be found in many areas across the country. The areas are where UNICEF has managed to convince people to build and use toilets instead of defecating in open spaces.

Malawians now want the billboards removed just as Zambia has done.

“Malawi please do the same! I have always hated these billboards! Insulting does not even start describing it. Dehumanising closer to it,” tweeted Ombudsman Martha Chizuma.

She added that UNICEF can find a better way of sensitising people about open defecation.

Another Malawian Idriss Ali Nassah also described the billboards as ridiculous and observed that implementers of the initiative parade women to “celebrate their graduation from the bush to the pit latrine”.