2018 Super League season set to kick off

…Silver, Nomads to launch new season…

The much-anticipated start of the 2018 TNM Super League season is only a few hours away.

The season officially kicks off this afternoon when eight Super League teams will be in action in the Central and Northern Regions respectively.

All fixtures on the opening day and the following day will kick-off at 14:30pm with the opening day seeing four fixtures played while other four will be played on Sunday.

The pick of the day will see last season’s third placed side Silver Strikers hosting defending champions Be Forward Wanderers at Silver Stadium to officially mark the beginning of the new season.

The two teams met last week in the Charity Shield and it was the Central Bankers who got the better of their opponents with a 2-0 margin.

Last season, the two teams met three times, with Silver winning twice (one in the league and the other one in the Airtel Knockout Cup) while the other match ended in a 1-all draw.

However, the Nomads have vowed to turn things around as they will be looking forward to start the defence of their title on a high note.

In other Saturday matches, newly promoted TN Stars will lock horns with Blue Eagles at Kasungu Stadium while rookies Karonga United will play host to Azam Tigers at Karonga Stadium.

The final match of the day will see Dwangwa United hosting Red Lions at Chitowe Stadium.

On Sunday, 13-time league champions Nyasa Big Bullets will travel to Civo Stadium to play 2016 winners Kamuzu Barracks FC.

The two teams met last week in the Charity Shield in which Bullets came from behind to beat the Soldiers 2-1.

At Chitowe, Mafco FC will host Red Lions while Moyale Barracks will welcome the newly promoted Nchalo United.

The final match of the day will see Masters Security playing host to Civil Sporting Club at Dedza Stadium.

Below are the fixtures for the opening week:

Saturday, 14 April 2018

-Silver Strikers vs Be Forward Wanderers

-TN Stars vs Blue Eagles at Kasungu

-Karonga United vs Azam Tigers at Karonga

-Dwangwa United vs Red Lions at Chitowe

Sunday, 15 April, 2018

-Kamuzu Barracks vs Nyasa Big Bullets at Civo Stadium

-Mafco FC vs Red Lions at Chitowe Stadium

-Masters Security vs Civil Sporting Club at Dedza Stadium

-Moyale Barracks vs Nchalo United at Mzuzu Stadium.