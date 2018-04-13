UN commends Buy Malawi Strategy

The United Nations (UN) has hailed the Buy Malawi Strategy saying it is one way of creating jobs and developing the country.

The organisation’s resident coordinator Maria Jose Torres Macho made the remarks at Buy Malawi Day which was commemorated at Bingu International Conventional Centre in Lilongwe.

The theme of the day was ‘Promoting Malawian Products for National Identity and Sustainable Economic Development’.

In her remarks, Macho said the establishment of Buy Malawi Strategy will promote locally made products.

Speaking at the same event, Minister of Trade, Industry and Tourism Henry Mussa urged companies and entrepreneurs to be producing quality products that could also be exported to other countries.

He said government is ready to support companies and individuals that want to export local products.

“Government through our ministry is pledging to support Malawians who have the passion of making and producing things in this country,” he said.

Buy Malawi Strategy Executive Committee Chairperson Karl Chokotho said businesspeople are supporting the strategy.

He added that they introduced a website for the strategy last year which will help businesses find markets for their products.

Buy Malawi Strategy was introduced in 2016 by President Peter Mutharika with the aim of promoting Malawian products.

As part of promoting the strategy, Malawi commemorates Buy Malawi Day.

At the event today, different businesspersons gathered to showcase their merchandise such as furniture, shoes and clothes.