Goodall faces backlash for calling Chilima baby

Minister of Finance Goodall Gondwe is facing backlash for describing Vice President Saulos Chilima as a novice and a baby in state matters.

Reacting to calls for President Peter Mutharika to step down after his first term and allow Chilima to represent the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Gondwe said the presidency requires experienced people not young persons.

He added that young people do well in other things but when it comes to running government it is old people who do well.

“Kamuzu used to say government is not for babies and now you want to replace Mutharika with a baby? That is not right,” said Gondwe as quoted by a local daily.

The 82-year-old Finance Minister’s comments have angered Malawians, some of whom have taken to social media to show their disapproval.

Social commentator Onjezani Kenani noted that there are a lot of presidents who are younger than Gondwe which shows that a young person can lead a country.

“Mr Gondwe, you sound as if you are drunk. The president of France is less than half your age. How can you say only the old can be president?” said Kenani.

Facebook user Chilungamo Hunga said Gondwe is one of the people responsible for downgrading Malawi and warned that his comments will backfire since Malawians will not vote for old people in 2019.

“You and your gang have ransacked our future because you have none left for you. When you say “Presidency is not for babies” you have just started something that your old age will not handle. Remember the Young Turks? We aren’t voting for old people anymore. And we will make your old life regrettable,” said Hunga in a post.

Former presidential advisor Allan Ntata said in a tweet that Gondwe’s comment is “another demonstration of arrogance of the DPP”.

“Right Honorable Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima (the Baby in question) is 45yrs. I guess that makes those who are under the age 30 foetuses,” said Economist Henry Kachaje.