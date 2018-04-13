Govt warns against illegal purchase of farm produce

Government has warned traders that they will be arrested if found purchasing farm produce without licence.

Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development and Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism have said in a statement that a lot of traders are selling and buying agricultural produce without permits.

Authorities have also observed that foreigners are conniving with Malawians to sell or buy produce without following proper procedures and requirements

According to the two ministries, foreigners who want to sell or buy farm produce are supposed to have business resident permit from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security, business registration certificate from the Registrar General and business licence from the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism.

All traders are also required to obtain farm produce trading licence from the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development.

“Traders wishing to export agriculture commodities are required to apply for an export licence from the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism,” reads part of the statement.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Farm Produce Trading licences have not been issued to traders during the current season.

The two ministries have since warned that any trader buying and selling produce is doing so illegally and will be prosecuted if found.