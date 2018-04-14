Devotion: It’s the thief

John 10:10 “The thief does not come except to steal, and to kill, and to destroy. I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly.”

The scripture above uses a definite article “The” referring to a specific thief who is the devil. The Bible says he comes to steal, kill and destroy.

Therefore you need to be aware of his mode of operation because otherwise you may blame God for something He is not involved in.

A righteous man Job at some point did not know the operations of the devil. He suffered so much and he thought God was responsible for his problems.

He said God had taken away from him when actually it was the devil who had done that.

Job 1:21 “He said, “Naked I came out of my mother’s womb, and naked shall I return there. The LORD gave, and the LORD has taken away. Blessed be the name of the LORD.”

When God has given you, He doesnt take it away. Rom 11:29 “For the gifts and the calling of God are irrevocable.” It is only the enemy that can take away from you what God had given.

Therefore refuse the enemy, resist him and he will flee from you. Dont allow him to have any access to your life and you will be an all rpund winner now and always. Jas 4:7 “Be subject therefore to God. But resist the devil, and he will flee from you.”

Additional scripture:1Co 14:33 for God is not a God of confusion, but of peace. As in all the churches of the saints,

Confession

God gives me victory. I am above the enemy and I will never allow him to have any impact on my life. I am a winner now and always. In Jesus Name. Amen.

