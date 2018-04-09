Lucius spices up TNM’s Malawi Open Championship

As part of celebrating partnership with Golf Union of Malawi and golfers Malawi’s integrated mobile service and ICT provider surprised the golfers at this year’s Malawi Open tournament by bringing renowned artist Soldier Lucius Banda to perform .

TNM is celebrating 11 years of partnership with the Golf union of Malawi through sponsorship of the largest golf tournament in Malawi, Malawi Open Championship.

The Malawi Open is an elite golf tournament organized by the Golf Union of Malawi (GUoM) with sponsorship from TNM. Malawi Open is the largest golf tournament in the country.

Lucius Banda performed on Saturday night from 6 PM to 10 pm before the final day and prize presentation of the tournament on Sunday where the golfers across the country had to show their dancing skills apart from teeing off on the green grass.

TNM’s Public Relations and Sponsorship Manager, Limbani Nsapato said the 11-year sponsorship of Malawi Open Golf Tournament underscores the commitment of the telecoms operator to golf in Malawi.

“TNM, which has been sponsoring the Malawi Open since 2007 and remains committed and this year we decided to celebrate our partnership with Golf Union of Malawi in style by bringing a musical element through Lucius Banda and Zembani Band’s performance,” said Nsapato.

Nsapato said this also creates an opportunity for the company to interact with its customers on different products and services.

The 2018 tournament which celebrates the 11-year partnership will be held from April 6 to 8 at the Lilongwe Golf Club under the auspices of TNM @Home which offers home connectivity solution for customers.

Soldier shared the stage with Nepman, Sam Simakweli and Prince Friday during the show.

Unlike the normal show , Lucius challenged the golfers to choose songs from any of his albums that they would want him to play.

Lucius Banda hailed the invitation saying it was the first time to perform at a golf event and hoped for more similar opportunities in future to share the music fun with the golfing community.

One of the golfers, Justice Ken Manda applauded Banda’s stellar performance saying the club felt honoured to host an artist in Soldier’s stature.