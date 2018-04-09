Activist selected regional ambassador for Pan-African fellowship

Youth leader and activist on education and sexual reproductive health rights Carol Chidothe has been selected to become regional ambassador for Southern Africa for the Pan African Youth Democracy Fellowship CANVASSITY program.

CANVASSITY Pan African Youth Democracy Fellowship is a dynamic youth program designed to improve the capacity of young people to effectively engage and support elected representatives and government institutions to improve government efficiency, raise accountability and foster citizen-government collaboration in Africa.

Speaking in an interview, Chidothe expressed delight at the selection saying the honour bestowed upon her was for all young Malawian women.

She was particularly pleased to associate herself with the vision of the Pan African Youth Democracy Fellowship and ensured her full participation to the program.

The vibrant youth leader said in her capacity as the regional ambassador she would come up with a plan of activities and programs that will increase the youth participation in good governance.

“During this period I desire to create impactful youth programs and promote youth leadership. There is a need to promote the spirit of leadership and patriotism amongst youths in the region and it is my hope that things would change during this period,” said Chidothe who is the Executive Director for Centre for Women and Girls Empowerment (CEWOGE).

Chidothe is a 2015 fellow of Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI), a signature program of former US President Barrack Obama for young African leaders, Southern Africa in Business and Entrepreneurs Development.

She is also a 2017 fellow of the Community Solution Program, a US department of state program and also an associate fellow of the Royal Commonwealth Society for the Queens young leaders program.