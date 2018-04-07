Lilongwe residents warned on cruelty against animals

Police and animal activists in Lilongwe have warned the city’s residents that they will be arrested if found torturing animals or selling animals anyhow.

The warning has been made in a statement that has been jointly released by Malawi Police Service (MPS) in collaboration with Department of Animal Health and Livestock Development (DAHLD), the Lilongwe City Council (LCC) and the Lilongwe Society for the Protection and Care of Animals (LSPCA).

“Protection of Animals Act of 1970, Cap 66:01, Section 3 (1) (a) clearly prohibits any person to cruelly beat, kick, ill-treat, overload, override, torture, infuriate, terrify or cause to procure or permit unnecessary suffering to any animal.

“Section 3 (1) (b) forbids carrying or conveying, or permitting in a manner or position as to cause unnecessary suffering to any animal,” reads the statement.

Domestic animals listed in the Act include horse, ass, mule, bull, sheep, pig, goat, cat, dog or fowl or any other animal tamed to serve man.

Captive animals include any animal not domestic which is in captivity or confinement.

The organisations have also condemned the marked increase of sale of live animals by roadsides within city boundaries, saying such tendency exposes animals to cruelty and increases rabies cases and other zoonotic diseases.

“For Pets (dogs and cats); people within Lilongwe Urban are being advised to buy them in designed places such as Lilongwe Society for the Protection and Care of Animals, (situated in Kanengo, close to Kapani Limited). All Creatures (Area 9 behind Civo Stadium) or at any Registered Veterinary Clinic),” reads the statement.

The statement adds that for other livestock (Goats, sheep, pigs, poultry, rabbits etc); people are advised to buy and sell at designated markets/places in consultation with the Lilongwe City Council.

“Any person found buying, selling, carrying or mishandling animals in city streets shall be apprehended in accordance with section 9 which empowers the Police to arrest without a warrant any person believed to be guilty of any offence under the Act,” warns the statement.