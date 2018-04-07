AAM backs its Commonwealth Games team

The Athletics Association of Malawi (AAM) has backed its athletes to do the country proud at the Commonwealth Games.

AAM has sent a team of seven representatives to fly the Malawi flag in Gold Coast, Australia.

Happy Ndacha Mcherenje is competing in the full marathon (42.195km) while Cephas Kasten is in the 10,000 metre race.

Representing Malawi in the 5,000 metre category are Chancy Master and Gervasio Mpani while Benedicto Makumba is running the 800 metre race.

The team has two brothers Golden and Dalitso Gunde who are competing in the 400 metre section.

The 7 have reignited AAM’s hopes of glory as general secretary Frank Chitembeya believes they are well armed to deliver.

“I must say this time we had the best preparations for the team. We kept them in camp for a good period of time to work with the coaches on all areas,” said Chitembeya.

“That’s what gives us the confidence that the boys will not disappoint in Gold Coast,” he said

Chitembeya further said that the athletes’ recent time record has been encouraging as compared to the past.

“The recent trend has shown some tremendous improvement by our athletes and if that continues, we will be a proud nation after the Commonwealth Games,” concluded Chitembeya.

Besides the team of athletes, Malawi has also sent the national netball team, The Queens, who are finding things tough already.

On Friday, The Queens lost their opening outing 49-74 to England Friday. They face Uganda next on Saturday.