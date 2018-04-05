Devotion: Understand the Spiritual Aspect of it

2 Kings 6:15-17 ISV* “Meanwhile, the attendant to the man of God got up early in the morning and went outside, and there were the elite forces, surrounding the city, accompanied by horses and chariots! So Elisha’s attendant cried out to him, “Oh no! Master! What will we do!?” Elisha replied, “Stop being afraid, because there are more with us than with them!”

Then Elisha prayed, asking the LORD, “Please make him able to really see!” And so when the LORD enabled the young man to see, he looked, and there was the mountain, filled with horses and fiery chariots surrounding Elisha!”

The Physical world is governed by the spiritual world. When one is ignorant of the spiritual realm or spiritual aspect of any occurrence or event, they would not respond accordingly in the physical world.

Elisha’s servant didn’t know what was happening in the spiritual world and that is why he was afraid.

As soon as his eyes were open and he could see the spiritual, all his fears were gone. In the same way when God tells us through the Bible or His Spirit not to fear, it means God has assigned all necessary mechanisms in the Spiritual world for your protection and safety.

Psa 91:5-11 ISV* “You need not fear terror that stalks in the night, the arrow that flies in the day, plague that strikes in the darkness, or calamity that destroys at noon. If a thousand fall at your side or ten thousand at your right hand, it will not overcome you. Only observe it with your eyes, and you will see how the wicked are paid back.

“LORD, you are my refuge!” Because you chose the Most High as your dwelling place, no evil will fall upon you, and no affliction will approach your tent, for he will command his angels to protect you in all your ways.”

The angels are assigned unto you, you will not see them but you need to believe that they are there and respond accordingly by not fearing anything.

See the following story 2 Sam 24:15-17 “That very morning, the LORD sent a pestilence to Israel until the conclusion of the time designated, and 70,000 men died from Dan to Beer-sheba. As the angel was stretching out his hand to destroy Jerusalem, the LORD was grieved because of the calamity, so he told the angel who was afflicting the people, “Enough! Stay your hand!” So the angel of the LORD remained near the threshing floor that belonged to Araunah the Jebusite.

When David saw the angel who had been attacking the people, he told the LORD, “Look, I’m the one who has sinned! I did the evil. These are only sheep! What did they do? Please, let your hand fall on me and on my household!”

To the natural people, it was a disease killing people. However David saw the angel responsible for the death and He immediately responded by Speaking to the Lord.

Whatever situation good or bad, you must have an understanding of the spiritual aspect for you to respond appropriately in the physical world. Meditate more on the Word of God and have an intimate fellowship with the Holy Spirit to understand the Spiritual world and respond appropriately.

Confession I am walking in the light of the Word. Through the Holy Spirit, I am introduced to the spiritual World where I can understand the situations. I will always respond appropriately in the physical through the same Spirit who gives me guidance. Victory and success is mine now and always. In Jesus Name. Amen

