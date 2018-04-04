Two arrested over murder

Police in Kanengo are keeping in custody two men for murdering a 22-year-old man.

Kanengo police spokesperson Laban Makalani has identified the two men as Joseph Boidi aged 26 and Owen William aged 25.

The suspects were arrested in connection to death of a man identified as Iginasiyo Sande.

According to Makalani, the two suspects are believed to have severely assaulted Sande during an incident which occurred at Area 49 in Lilongwe on 18th March, 2018.

Sande died six days later on 24th March.

Postmortem which was conducted by medical personnel at Kamuzu Central Hospital established that death was caused by injuries.

The two suspects are expected to answer a charge of murder under section 209 of the penal code and they are expected to appear before court soon.

Boidi hails from Chipumi village, Traditional Authority Nduwa in Mchinji while William (25) hails from Mcheneka village, Traditional Authority Kachere in Dedza district.

The deceased, Iginasiyo Sande (22) hailed from Maluphya village, Traditional Authority Ngabu in Chikhwawa.