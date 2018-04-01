MACRA defies court order

Despite a court order that the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) should reinstate deputy director general Francis Bisika, the telecommunications regulator has confiscated an official vehicle from the deputy boss.

Reports reveal that officials from MACRA in the company of police officers on Saturday afternoon confiscated the official vehicle from Bisika whose contract was terminated.

Bisika was reportedly out of Blantyre when MACRA officials and police confiscated the vehicle at his house in the commercial city.

MACRA’s deputy boss obtained the court order to restrain government from dictating MACRA on his contract weeks after the board had renewed it.

The court then ordered MACRA to reinstate Bisika but the telecommunications regulator has been defying the order.

Weeks ago, a court in Blantyre ordered MACRA to reinstate Bisika within three days but the regulator never did so.

Lawyer for Bisika, Chancy Gondwe threatened to launch contempt of court proceedings if MACRA blocks the deputy director general from work.