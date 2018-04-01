Devotion: Live a greater life

1 John 5:11-13 “And this is the testimony: that God has given us eternal life, and this life is in His Son.

He who has the Son has life; he who does not have the Son of God does not have life. These things I have written to you who believe in the name of the Son of God, that you may know that you have eternal life, and that you may continue to believe in the name of the Son of God.”

The scripture above says everyone who has Jesus has eternal life.

Everybody who doesn’t have Jesus has no eternal life. The question is what is this eternal life? Eternal life is the life of Jesus. Its the very life Jesus has. So the God life is given to humanity.

You dont live eternal life only when you die. You live this life when you have Jesus as per the opening scripture.

This is greater life. Its far beyond the human life, beyond life of devil. Its far beyond failure. Its far beyond the demons in the world. Jesus lived on the earth in victory. He has given us life to live in victory. That’s why you should never allow to be defeated. Don’t allow to surrender. Don’t allow to retreat. Don’t cower in any situation. Don’t chicken out because of circumstances. You have a greater life than circumstances in life.

You cannot perish in any circumstances because eternal life in you protects you from perishing.John 3:16 “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life.”

Word translated Perish is a Greek apollumi and it means to be destroyed, to be put out of the way entirely, to be abolished, be ruined or to be rendered useless. The life of Jesus in you will prevent you from all these.

The eternal life makes you safe, put in right channel, be accepted, and rendered useful in every situation. You are therefore productive, effective and fruitful. Recognize this life, affirm it with your mouth that you have it and walk in the consciousness of the same.

With this life, you become unstoppable.

Confession

God loves me and sent Jesus to give me eternal life that I should never perish in any circumstances. I live this greater life and am successful, productive and fruitful in everything that I do. In Jesus Name. Amen

