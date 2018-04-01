Like father, like son: Junior Flames held at home

… Return leg set for next month…

Just like the Senior National team, the Junior Flames lacked firepower as they drew against Swaziland Under 20 in the preliminary round qualifying match for the 2019 African Nations Championship (CHAN) at Bingu National Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The home side fielded an attack minded formation and they created some chances but it was Swaziland’s Simelane Lwethu who came out best by producing fantastic saves to frustrate the home side.

Malawi’s prolific midfielder Peter Banda was again a marvel to watch as he demonstrated his skills to convince Malawians as to why he is the most wanted youngster amongst local clubs in the country.

Ten minutes into the opening half, the Junior Flames settled down very quickly with their passing game but to unlock the visitors’ defence proved too difficult.

The flowerly football from the hosts lacked the much needed attacking venom as Chinsisi Maonga, Francisco Madinga, Banda and Felix Dumakude failed to feed Abel Mwakilama and Chikondi Mbeta who were Malawi’s attackers.

Come second half, it was the same old story of playing good football but without testing Swaziland’s goal mouth.

Just ten minutes into the half, the home side missed a sitter when Banda dribbled past four Swaziland players before sending a low drive into the box only to see Mwakilama trembling on his own before Lwethu came to the rescue for the visitors.

At the other end, Shongwe Senzo found himself unmarked inside Malawi’s half but he failed to make use of the ball as he was closed down by Hadji Wali.

Malawi’s goalkeeper Charles Thom was hardly troubled as the visitors opted for a defensive game no wonder they only managed to create few goal scoring opportunities.

The Junior Flames kept on pushing for the much needed goal but Swaziland defence which was led by Vilakati Bandile, Magagula Mkholeko, Langa Zamokohle and Matsepswa Sisekelo proved too difficult for the hosts to unlock and after 90 minutes of play, 0-0 it ended.

The two teams will meet in the return leg next month.