We don’t demand money from promotion winners – NBS Bank

NBS has warned its customers to be wary of unruly people who steal money from the customers by lying about promotions from the bank.

According to the bank, such people send its customers texts or call them claiming that they have won items in the bank’s promotion and the customers should send money for transportation of the prizes.

The bank says it does not demand money in its competitions and it uses legitimate media when announcing the names of winners.

“NBS Bank is informing the general public that there are unscrupulous people who are sending messages or calling customers with intention to steal by disguising that the customers have won a prize in an NBS Bank promotion. The customer is then asked to send money for the transportation of the prize.

“The public is therefore, being informed, that in all NBS Bank promotions, winners are informed through legitimate media like radio and newspapers. Additionally, NBS Bank does not demand any money to redeem a prize in their competitions,” says a statement from the bank.

The bank has since advised its customers to report to police any suspicious communication purported to be from NBS Bank.