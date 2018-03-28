MDF soldier killed in road accident

A Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier died while other people suffered serious injuries after a vehicle they were travelling in overturned at Njereza village along Ntcheu-Balaka M1 road on Tuesday in Ntcheu.

Ntcheu police publicist Hastings Chigalu has confirmed about the incident.

According to Chigalu, the soldier whose number is 15073 and has been identified as Lance Corporal Kenani Silungwe, 35, was driving IVECO truck registration number 1120 MDF from the direction of Ntcheu towards Balaka with ten passengers on board.

“Upon arrival at Njereza village he was overtaking a fuel tanker registration number ZA 6248/ ZA 9646 belonging to Zagaf which was being driven by Trance Naziyaya aged 38 of Nanthoka village Traditional Authority Machinjiri, Blantyre.

“In the process he hit the middle body of the tanker as he was trying to avoid a head on collision with an oncoming vehicle,” said Chigalu.

As a result he lost control of the vehicle and went to the dirty verge where it overturned.

Due to the impact, Mhango of Kamgwamba village, Traditional Authority Chikulamayembe in Rumphi, died on spot due to head injuries.

Two people namely Chipiliro Dziziyo and Amin Issa, sustained multiple serious injuries and are admitted at Ntcheu District Hospital while seven others sustained minor injuries and were treated as outpatients.

Meanwhile, the dead body is at Ntcheu District Hospital mortuary.