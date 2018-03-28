State House has divided us – Kajoloweka

One of the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Malawi has disclosed that the State House has pumped in money to block the demonstrations scheduled for next month through divide and rule.

The CSO, Youth and Society through its Executive director Charles Kajoloweka, has disclosed that some organizations in Malawi are getting funds from the State House to block the protests against the K4 billion that was allocated to constituencies.

“Ndikukuuzani (I am telling you) this is another form of corruption, these are individuals sponsored by State House which is spending millions of money on these individuals,” said Kajoloweka.

He added that they are continuing with the demonstrations despite holding talks with minister of finance Goodall Gondwe following “contradictions” which the minister made during the meeting.

According to Kajoloweka, Gondwe initially said the funds are to be distributed through councils but he later told the CSOs that the central government is to be responsible for the projects that are to be implemented under the K4 billion.

“This is cashgate, they want to have bogus contractors so that they can steal this K4 billion,” he added.

Among the CSOs that are against the demonstration include Forum for National Development (FND) which recently disclosed that Parliament is a key player in the budgetary process as it provides scrutiny and oversight on public funds and all forms of accountability hence the issue of K4 billon must be followed through implementation of the rural projects.

Bright Kampaundi of FND said the CSOs must stop politicizing the K4 billion issue that has brought a hot debate among Malawians.