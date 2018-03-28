NICE Trust ready for 2019 elections

National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust has said it is ready to civic educate Malawians on all aspects of the forthcoming elections.

The assurance was made by NICE Trust Executive Director Ollen Mwalubunju during a media briefing in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe on its preparedness for the forthcoming tripartite elections.

According to Mwalubunju, just like in previous elections, NICE intends to conduct a variety of awareness and mobilisation initiatives in addition to the monitoring of the electoral process for the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

“NICE also intends to conduct mock polling exercise together with MEC so that the electorate is aware of how to mark correctly on the ballot,” Mwalubunju said.

The NICE boss revealed that along the way to 2019 Tripartite Elections they have arranged political debates, signing of Memorandums of Understandings (MoUs) with media clubs and encouraging women to participate in political processes.

According to Mwalubunju, the political debates will be conducted in all 193 constituencies and some wards that will help voters to hold accountable the candidates once elected through signing of social contract in what is called “Fulfil Your Promise Campaign.”

On 50-50 Campaign Mwalubunju said that in line with the national gender policy, NICE will have activities that encourage political participation of women in collaboration with political parties, UN women and Ministry of Gender, Disability and Children Affairs among other stakeholders.

“Apart from providing workspace for women candidates, it will also provide a platform for women/young women to practice general communication and public speaking skills. There will be periodic (two months’ space) sessions on topical issues to help build the capacity of women in several relevant areas,” he said.

On election monitoring, Mwalubunju said that NICE Trust will monitor the electoral processes in the three phases namely; pre-poll, polling and post-poll periods.

“5006 monitors will be stationed in each of the polling centres across the country. These stationary monitors will be supported by about 500 roving monitors.

“In ensuring that all eligible voters have meaningfully participated and all electoral processes are being adhered to and that votes are counted in a professional manner, NICE will deploy monitors to all 5006 polling stations that MEC established in all constituencies and wards,” Mwalubunju said.

NICE Trust has since encouraged all eligible Malawians to register in order to exercise their voting right that will help to elect a leader for Malawi.